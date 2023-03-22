Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $209.53M. JSPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.62, offering almost -132.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.4% since then. We note from Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.05 million.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

Instantly JSPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1191 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 312.09% year-to-date, but still up 1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) is 9.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 80.91 percent over the past six months and at a 40.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -183.30% in the next quarter.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.30% of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 33.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.40%. Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.79% of the shares, which is about 5.85 million shares worth $2.83 million.

Abingworth, LLP, with 15.18% or 5.63 million shares worth $4.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $0.26 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.