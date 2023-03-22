It’s Easy To Bet On Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In today’s recent session, 2.91 million shares of the Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around $0.26 or 35.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.64M. LXEH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.10, offering almost -410.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 208.55K.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) trade information

Instantly LXEH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 35.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.4800 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 71.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.16% year-to-date, but still down -32.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) is -63.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 843.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

LXEH Dividends

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.13%. Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 14253.0 shares worth $44724.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.03% or 3408.0 shares worth $10693.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.