Is Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL)â€™s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) were traded. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.04 or 11.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.24M. SUNL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.63, offering almost -1555.88% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.47% since then. We note from Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 567.30K.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

Instantly SUNL has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7102 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 52.13%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -73.64% year-to-date, but still down -51.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) is -78.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -89.44 percent over the past six months and at a -158.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -237.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. to make $17.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.15 million and $28.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -73.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.50%.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.43% of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares, and 80.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.55%. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.94% of the shares, which is about 7.34 million shares worth $9.1 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P., with 6.71% or 5.5 million shares worth $6.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $2.32 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $1.87 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.