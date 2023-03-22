Is Newell Brands Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NWL) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.87, and it changed around $0.19 or 1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.99B. NWL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.70, offering almost -108.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.22% since then. We note from Newell Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.62 million.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information

Instantly NWL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.11 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.24% year-to-date, but still down -2.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is -16.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.89 day(s).

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) estimates and forecasts

Newell Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.95 percent over the past six months and at a -33.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -73.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. to make $2.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.81 billion and $2.39 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.60%. Newell Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -67.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.74% per year for the next five years.

NWL Dividends

Newell Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.92. It is important to note, however, that the 7.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of Newell Brands Inc. shares, and 96.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.14%. Newell Brands Inc. stock is held by 793 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 13.14% of the shares, which is about 55.57 million shares worth $662.35 million.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, with 11.20% or 47.36 million shares worth $564.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 11.87 million shares worth $141.45 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.11 million shares worth around $132.43 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.