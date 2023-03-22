Is Momentive Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MNTV) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 5.19 million shares of the Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.26, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39B. MNTV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.48, offering almost -99.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.49% since then. We note from Momentive Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.36 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.29% year-to-date, but still down -0.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) is 27.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.98, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNTV is forecast to be at a low of $9.46 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) estimates and forecasts

Momentive Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.20 percent over the past six months and at a 111.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. to make $124.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $117.34 million and $116.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.20%. Momentive Global Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 56.71% per year for the next five years.

MNTV Dividends

Momentive Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.72% of Momentive Global Inc. shares, and 80.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.96%. Momentive Global Inc. stock is held by 270 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.18% of the shares, which is about 13.65 million shares worth $79.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.52% or 12.67 million shares worth $73.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 5.3 million shares worth $41.15 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $20.98 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.