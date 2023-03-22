Is Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) were traded, and its beta was -0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.38M. HGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.11, offering almost -2835.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.71% since then. We note from Humanigen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 million.

Humanigen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HGEN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Humanigen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Instantly HGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1661 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.58% year-to-date, but still down -4.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) is -18.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HGEN is forecast to be at a low of $0.15 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

Humanigen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.82 percent over the past six months and at a 72.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -35.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.04 million and $1.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -90.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.90%. Humanigen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -66.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.50% per year for the next five years.

HGEN Dividends

Humanigen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.96% of Humanigen Inc. shares, and 6.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.13%. Humanigen Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Gsa Capital Partners Llp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 1.03 million shares worth $0.18 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.45% or 0.95 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $38792.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.