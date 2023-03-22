Is Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.77 million shares of the Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.09, and it changed around -$0.39 or -2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.87B. FRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.29, offering almost -12.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.23% since then. We note from Frontline Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.33 million.

Frontline Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FRO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frontline Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.75 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.77% year-to-date, but still up 5.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is -0.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRO is forecast to be at a low of $15.84 and a high of $27.79. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Frontline Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.97 percent over the past six months and at a 111.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5,400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7,700.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $370.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Frontline Ltd. to make $351.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $213.55 million and $101.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 73.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 245.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.90%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.22. It is important to note, however, that the 6.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.87% of Frontline Ltd. shares, and 59.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.72%. Frontline Ltd. stock is held by 244 institutions, with Lesa Sroufe & Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $2.17 million.

Navellier & Associates, Inc., with 0.06% or 0.14 million shares worth $1.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.41 million shares worth $4.98 million, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares.