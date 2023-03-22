Is ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.10, and it changed around $0.24 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.05B. ACVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.70, offering almost -19.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.44% since then. We note from ACV Auctions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Instantly ACVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.23 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.56% year-to-date, but still up 2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is 17.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10 day(s).

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

ACV Auctions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.48 percent over the past six months and at a 52.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $99.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect ACV Auctions Inc. to make $108.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $100.18 million and $103.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

ACV Auctions Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -4.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.80% per year for the next five years.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.20% of ACV Auctions Inc. shares, and 94.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.04%. ACV Auctions Inc. stock is held by 212 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.50% of the shares, which is about 17.07 million shares worth $122.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.90% or 10.47 million shares worth $75.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 4.81 million shares worth $43.89 million, making up 4.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $24.45 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.