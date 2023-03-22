If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL)

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.67, and it changed around $2.45 or 3.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.03B. VAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.00, offering almost -23.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.52% since then. We note from Valaris Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) trade information

Instantly VAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.84 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.36% year-to-date, but still down -1.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) is -12.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.53 day(s).

Valaris Limited (VAL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 186.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $426.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Valaris Limited to make $431.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $305.5 million and $318.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.00%.

VAL Dividends

Valaris Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.43% of Valaris Limited shares, and 86.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.77%. Valaris Limited stock is held by 280 institutions, with Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.54% of the shares, which is about 9.42 million shares worth $461.26 million.

Goldentree Asset Management LP, with 6.62% or 4.98 million shares worth $243.48 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.76 million shares worth $118.86 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $93.73 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.