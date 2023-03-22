If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN)

In today’s recent session, 12.09 million shares of the JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around $0.31 or 26.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.75M. JAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -237.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.68% since then. We note from JanOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 140.57K.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Instantly JAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 26.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7250 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.03% year-to-date, but still up 4.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is -8.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51030.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JAN is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1251.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1251.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.90% of JanOne Inc. shares, and 3.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.07%. JanOne Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.25% of the shares, which is about 39400.0 shares worth $84316.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.12% or 35200.0 shares worth $75328.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 39400.0 shares worth $84316.0, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 13104.0 shares worth around $25487.0, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.