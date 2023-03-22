HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.69, and it changed around $0.76 or 2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $137.93B. HSBC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.63, offering almost -14.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.6% since then. We note from HSBC Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

HSBC Holdings plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HSBC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HSBC Holdings plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

Instantly HSBC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.95 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.34% year-to-date, but still up 2.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) is -11.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSBC is forecast to be at a low of $44.74 and a high of $44.74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

HSBC Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.17 percent over the past six months and at a 61.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.30%. HSBC Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by 19.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

HSBC Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of HSBC Holdings plc shares, and 1.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.37%. HSBC Holdings plc stock is held by 361 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 10.1 million shares worth $263.41 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.14% or 5.6 million shares worth $146.04 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $78.67 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Value Series held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $60.22 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.