How To Invest In Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $139.54, and it changed around -$1.93 or -1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.60B. SNOW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $246.52, offering almost -76.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $110.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.98% since then. We note from Snowflake Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.54 million.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 142.44 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.78% year-to-date, but still down -0.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is -7.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.71 day(s).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Snowflake Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.64 percent over the past six months and at a 132.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 34 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $574.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Snowflake Inc. to make $619.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $383.77 million and $422.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.80%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 23 and May 29.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.39% of Snowflake Inc. shares, and 68.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.60%. Snowflake Inc. stock is held by 1,237 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.38% of the shares, which is about 17.29 million shares worth $2.94 billion.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with 5.29% or 17.0 million shares worth $2.89 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.06 million shares worth $1.37 billion, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.65 million shares worth around $619.97 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.