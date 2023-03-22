Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.69, and it changed around $0.13 or 3.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.60B. GETY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.88, offering almost -926.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.32% since then. We note from Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 232.40K.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GETY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Instantly GETY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.20 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.51% year-to-date, but still down -26.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) is -42.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GETY is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Getty Images Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.59 percent over the past six months and at a 1,000.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Getty Images Holdings Inc. to make $231.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.08% of Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares, and 40.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.44%. Getty Images Holdings Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Koch Industries, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 20.39% of the shares, which is about 80.5 million shares worth $546.59 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 19.99% or 78.92 million shares worth $535.88 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.97 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.