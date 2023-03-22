Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG)

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.95, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.19B. CIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -26.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.26% since then. We note from Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.50 million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CIG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0550 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.19% year-to-date, but still down -4.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is -2.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.66 percent over the past six months and at a -6.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.40%.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.29. It is important to note, however, that the 14.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, and 18.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.50%. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock is held by 219 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.09% of the shares, which is about 89.25 million shares worth $180.28 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 3.02% or 44.33 million shares worth $89.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 6.77 million shares worth $14.83 million, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 4.48 million shares worth around $9.82 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.