Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR)

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.42, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $278.22M. AVIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.79, offering almost -186.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.89% since then. We note from Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 481.15K.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Instantly AVIR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.85 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.90% year-to-date, but still down -5.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) is -19.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.22 day(s).

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.80 percent over the past six months and at a -59.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -133.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.00% in the next quarter.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.11% of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 70.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.41%. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 186 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.99% of the shares, which is about 12.49 million shares worth $71.06 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.45% or 7.87 million shares worth $44.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 3.03 million shares worth $14.22 million, making up 3.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $12.82 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.