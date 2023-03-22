FRPT Stock Forecast 2023: Freshpet Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 41.32%

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.38, and it changed around $2.33 or 3.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.88B. FRPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $118.77, offering almost -93.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.32% since then. We note from Freshpet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 786.40K.

Freshpet Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FRPT as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Freshpet Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) trade information

Instantly FRPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.46 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.32% year-to-date, but still up 10.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) is -8.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRPT is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) estimates and forecasts

Freshpet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.03 percent over the past six months and at a 59.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $152.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Freshpet Inc. to make $171.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $115.87 million and $132.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -59.80%.

FRPT Dividends

Freshpet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.34% of Freshpet Inc. shares, and 123.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 127.30%. Freshpet Inc. stock is held by 336 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.01% of the shares, which is about 4.33 million shares worth $216.74 million.

Jana Partners LLC, with 8.88% or 4.27 million shares worth $213.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.61 million shares worth $80.59 million, making up 3.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $71.13 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.