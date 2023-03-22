Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been traded, and its beta is 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $112.61, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.93B. ETSY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $151.50, offering almost -34.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.49% since then. We note from Etsy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.21 million.

Etsy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended ETSY as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Etsy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Instantly ETSY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 114.37 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.98% year-to-date, but still up 7.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is -9.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETSY is forecast to be at a low of $74.00 and a high of $186.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Etsy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.31 percent over the past six months and at a -3.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $624.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Etsy Inc. to make $629.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $579.27 million and $585.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.30%. Etsy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -262.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.00% per year for the next five years.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.76% of Etsy Inc. shares, and 100.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.38%. Etsy Inc. stock is held by 1,143 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.15% of the shares, which is about 13.89 million shares worth $1.57 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.20% or 11.46 million shares worth $1.29 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.78 million shares worth $427.03 million, making up 3.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $350.2 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.