Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH): Decline Of -86.84% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 5.26 million shares of the Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.69, and it changed around $1.57 or 6.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.85B. EQH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.24, offering almost -29.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.11% since then. We note from Equitable Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) trade information

Instantly EQH has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.03 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.49% year-to-date, but still up 0.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is -21.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQH is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) estimates and forecasts

Equitable Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.03 percent over the past six months and at a 11.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Equitable Holdings Inc. to make $3.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.72 billion and $3.51 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.10%. Equitable Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 461.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.16% per year for the next five years.

EQH Dividends

Equitable Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, and 101.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.83%. Equitable Holdings Inc. stock is held by 628 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.20% of the shares, which is about 37.73 million shares worth $994.31 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.95% or 33.11 million shares worth $872.36 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.15 million shares worth $293.67 million, making up 3.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. held roughly 10.96 million shares worth around $335.54 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.