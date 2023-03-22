Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.09, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.90B. EPD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.65, offering almost -14.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.73% since then. We note from Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.70 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Instantly EPD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.44 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is -3.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.22 day(s).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.79 percent over the past six months and at a -0.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to make $15.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.01 billion and $16.06 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.90%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 18.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.60% per year for the next five years.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 7.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.63% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, and 26.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.95%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock is held by 1,265 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.22% of the shares, which is about 48.29 million shares worth $1.15 billion.

Marquard & Bahls Ag, with 1.70% or 36.95 million shares worth $878.61 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 25.88 million shares worth $642.09 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund held roughly 17.83 million shares worth around $450.33 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.