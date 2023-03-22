Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE: EEX) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 4.54 million shares of the Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.41, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $241.02M. EEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.55, offering almost -33.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.03% since then. We note from Emerald Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.97K.

Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) trade information

Instantly EEX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.69 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.67% year-to-date, but still up 0.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) is -10.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.79 day(s).

Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Emerald Holding Inc. to make $76.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 800.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.20%. Emerald Holding Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 128.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

EEX Dividends

Emerald Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.81% of Emerald Holding Inc. shares, and 19.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.24%. Emerald Holding Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.92% of the shares, which is about 4.68 million shares worth $15.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.61% or 1.09 million shares worth $3.68 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Discovery Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 3.17 million shares worth $12.18 million, making up 4.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Discovery Fund held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $5.76 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.