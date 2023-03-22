EFC Stock Forecast 2023: Ellington Financial Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 6.89%

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.61, and it changed around $0.26 or 2.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $819.70M. EFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.13, offering almost -56.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.89% since then. We note from Ellington Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 863.16K.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) trade information

Instantly EFC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.90 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.14% year-to-date, but still up 2.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) is -12.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EFC is forecast to be at a low of $13.75 and a high of $15.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) estimates and forecasts

Ellington Financial Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.47 percent over the past six months and at a 8.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ellington Financial Inc. to make $36.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.47 million and $37.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.20%. Ellington Financial Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -155.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.28% per year for the next five years.

EFC Dividends

Ellington Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 15.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.54% of Ellington Financial Inc. shares, and 51.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.94%. Ellington Financial Inc. stock is held by 210 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 16.40% of the shares, which is about 9.91 million shares worth $112.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.03% or 3.64 million shares worth $41.42 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.26 million shares worth $52.74 million, making up 7.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $17.89 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.