Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) Shares Could Gain Up To 34.21%

In the last trading session, 7.11 million shares of the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.52, and it changed around -$0.07 or -4.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46M. DRMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.52, offering almost -1447.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.37K.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DRMA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Instantly DRMA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.7999 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 68.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.77% year-to-date, but still down -52.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) is -67.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -52.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DRMA is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 34.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 34.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.45 percent over the past six months and at a -57.47% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.40% in the next quarter.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.56% of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 3.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.62%. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $57981.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.57% or 70808.0 shares worth $36827.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 15860.0 shares worth $10228.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10769.0 shares worth around $6944.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.