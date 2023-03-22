D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.06 or 11.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.76M. QBTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.23, offering almost -2305.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.91% since then. We note from D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QBTS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Instantly QBTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6000 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.81% year-to-date, but still down -6.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) is -41.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QBTS is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1718.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -627.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect D-Wave Quantum Inc. to make $3.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.07% of D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, and 128.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 137.31%. D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with Public Sector Pension Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 94.19% of the shares, which is about 59.43 million shares worth $467.72 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 12.58% or 7.94 million shares worth $62.49 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 80979.0 shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF held roughly 53767.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.