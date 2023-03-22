Could Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.11, and it changed around -$2.55 or -6.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.88B. CLDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.40, offering almost -23.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.25% since then. We note from Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 429.31K.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLDX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Instantly CLDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.26 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.25% year-to-date, but still down -11.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is -9.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.57 day(s).

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.62 percent over the past six months and at a -15.70% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -78.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $260k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics Inc. to make $650k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $333k and $174k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 273.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.80%.

CLDX Dividends

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 108.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.26%. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 255 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.90% of the shares, which is about 7.02 million shares worth $197.22 million.

State Street Corporation, with 6.73% or 3.17 million shares worth $89.15 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.79 million shares worth $50.37 million, making up 3.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $39.68 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.