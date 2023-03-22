Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -32.39% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.33, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.74B. COTY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.65, offering almost -2.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.93% since then. We note from Coty Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.23 million.

Coty Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended COTY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coty Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Instantly COTY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.36 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.36% year-to-date, but still up 5.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is 2.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COTY is forecast to be at a low of $8.25 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coty Inc. (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Coty Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.44 percent over the past six months and at a 32.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Coty Inc. to make $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.19 billion and $1.17 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.00%. Coty Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 130.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.00% per year for the next five years.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.53% of Coty Inc. shares, and 36.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.25%. Coty Inc. stock is held by 434 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.29% of the shares, which is about 53.61 million shares worth $611.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.26% or 36.35 million shares worth $414.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.26 million shares worth $128.49 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 11.28 million shares worth around $128.81 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.