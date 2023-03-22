Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 1.86 million shares of the Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.98, and it changed around -$0.9 or -2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.94B. CHWY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.88, offering almost -35.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.0% since then. We note from Chewy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Chewy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended CHWY as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chewy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Instantly CHWY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.57 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.12% year-to-date, but still up 2.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is -3.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.56 day(s).

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Chewy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.98 percent over the past six months and at a -166.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Chewy Inc. to make $2.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.39 billion and $2.43 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.50%.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 22.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.68% of Chewy Inc. shares, and 100.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 123.01%. Chewy Inc. stock is held by 546 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 18.32% of the shares, which is about 20.55 million shares worth $631.2 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 15.23% or 17.08 million shares worth $633.36 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.69 million shares worth $113.42 million, making up 3.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $156.79 million, which represents about 3.24% of the total shares outstanding.