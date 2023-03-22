Can Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.18, and it changed around -$0.14 or -10.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.92M. CNTB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.18, offering almost -254.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.54% since then. We note from Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 312.53K.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CNTB as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Instantly CNTB has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.98% year-to-date, but still up 9.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) is 10.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNTB is forecast to be at a low of $34.43 and a high of $47.51. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3926.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2817.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.71 percent over the past six months and at a 43.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 13.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.47% of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited shares, and 28.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.27%. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited stock is held by 31 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.69% of the shares, which is about 6.99 million shares worth $9.02 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.59% or 1.43 million shares worth $1.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.13 million shares worth $1.45 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 19032.0 shares worth around $13803.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.