Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.23, and it changed around $1.12 or 3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62B. BFH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.08, offering almost -105.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.57% since then. We note from Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 929.36K.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) trade information

Instantly BFH has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.06 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.73% year-to-date, but still down -8.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) is -25.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.81 day(s).

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) estimates and forecasts

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.65 percent over the past six months and at a 117.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 180.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings Inc. to make $964.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $921 million and $893 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.10%. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -71.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.17% per year for the next five years.

BFH Dividends

Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. shares, and 96.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.74%. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. stock is held by 378 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.91% of the shares, which is about 4.94 million shares worth $155.42 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.79% or 4.88 million shares worth $153.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Shares Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 2.28 million shares worth $93.62 million, making up 4.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Shares Fund held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $58.98 million, which represents about 3.76% of the total shares outstanding.