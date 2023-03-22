BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around $0.11 or 16.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.61M. BLRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.98, offering almost -167.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.68% since then. We note from BioLineRx Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 243.20K.

BioLineRx Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BLRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Instantly BLRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7600 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.86% year-to-date, but still up 22.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 20.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLRX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2467.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -440.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

BioLineRx Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.77 percent over the past six months and at a 13.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares, and 19.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.82%. BioLineRx Ltd. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Altium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 6.74% of the shares, which is about 4.15 million shares worth $3.84 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 4.93% or 3.03 million shares worth $2.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 32026.0 shares worth $22575.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.