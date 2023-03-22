Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.21 million shares of the Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) were traded, and its beta was 2.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.41, and it changed around $0.14 or 4.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63B. BTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.24, offering almost -112.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.14% since then. We note from Baytex Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Baytex Energy Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BTE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Baytex Energy Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) trade information

Instantly BTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.47 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.39% year-to-date, but still down -2.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) is -19.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTE is forecast to be at a low of $4.04 and a high of $7.53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Baytex Energy Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.74 percent over the past six months and at a -46.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -20.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -54.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $397.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Baytex Energy Corp to make $398.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $505.38 million and $640.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -37.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 139.80%. Baytex Energy Corp earnings are expected to increase by -46.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 18.20% per year for the next five years.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of Baytex Energy Corp shares, and 16.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.71%. Baytex Energy Corp stock is held by 80 institutions, with TOBAM being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 77762.0 shares worth $0.27 million.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 7.44 million shares worth $25.39 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 4.15 million shares worth around $14.15 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.