Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.05, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $366.85M. AUTL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.73, offering almost -130.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.95% since then. We note from Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 554.26K.

Autolus Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AUTL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Instantly AUTL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.15 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.89% year-to-date, but still down -1.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 4.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUTL is forecast to be at a low of $2.70 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -485.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Autolus Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.89 percent over the past six months and at a 24.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 151.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc to make $120k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $180k and $166k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,677.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.00%.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 07.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.80% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares, and 49.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.42%. Autolus Therapeutics plc stock is held by 81 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.39% of the shares, which is about 17.99 million shares worth $38.49 million.

Syncona Portfolio Ltd, with 4.25% or 7.35 million shares worth $15.72 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $1.19 million, making up 0.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.76 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.