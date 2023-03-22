Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.56, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $705.51M. ARQT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.40, offering almost -137.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.87% since then. We note from Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 914.24K.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Instantly ARQT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.91 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.89% year-to-date, but still up 0.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) is -31.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.21 day(s).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARQT is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -592.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -107.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) estimates and forecasts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.48 percent over the past six months and at a 17.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. to make $6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -35.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.80% per year for the next five years.

ARQT Dividends

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.20% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 102.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.55%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 214 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.66% of the shares, which is about 8.93 million shares worth $170.64 million.

Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with 14.25% or 8.68 million shares worth $128.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $42.96 million, making up 4.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $25.02 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.