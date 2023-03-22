Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) were traded, and its beta was 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.46, and it changed around $0.42 or 20.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $137.44M. ARAV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.23, offering almost 9.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.42% since then. We note from Aravive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 233.72K.

Aravive Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARAV as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aravive Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) trade information

Instantly ARAV has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 86.36% year-to-date, but still up 46.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) is 28.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARAV is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -631.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -306.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) estimates and forecasts

Aravive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 141.18 percent over the past six months and at a 38.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $710k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aravive Inc. to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $985k and $1.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -54.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.40%.

ARAV Dividends

Aravive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.22% of Aravive Inc. shares, and 25.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.40%. Aravive Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.19% of the shares, which is about 1.31 million shares worth $1.07 million.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c., with 1.58% or 0.95 million shares worth $1.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.