An Analysis Of NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.11 million shares of the NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.89, and it changed around -$0.46 or -2.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.52B. NOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.83, offering almost -38.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.86% since then. We note from NOV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

NOV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended NOV as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NOV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Instantly NOV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.65 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.38% year-to-date, but still down -0.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is -16.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOV is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

NOV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.42 percent over the past six months and at a 202.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 269.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect NOV Inc. to make $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.55 billion and $1.73 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.20%.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of NOV Inc. shares, and 95.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.61%. NOV Inc. stock is held by 496 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.91% of the shares, which is about 38.93 million shares worth $629.81 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.24% or 36.29 million shares worth $587.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 26.91 million shares worth $602.68 million, making up 6.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 12.13 million shares worth around $253.31 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.