Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.20M. ALZN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.50, offering almost -233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.11% since then. We note from Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 293.04K.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALZN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alzamend Neuro Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Instantly ALZN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5000 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.17% year-to-date, but still down -7.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is -20.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALZN is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1455.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1455.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.15% of Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, and 8.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.01%. Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.25% of the shares, which is about 4.1 million shares worth $4.87 million.

Truist Financial Corp, with 2.40% or 2.31 million shares worth $2.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.84 million shares worth $3.38 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $1.5 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.