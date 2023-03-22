Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been traded, and its beta is -0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.31, and it changed around -$0.96 or -2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72B. AKRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.88, offering almost -51.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.29% since then. We note from Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 582.55K.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Instantly AKRO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.76 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.75% year-to-date, but still down -10.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is -17.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.03 day(s).

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Akero Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.20 percent over the past six months and at a -6.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.30% in the next quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -11.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -14.60% per year for the next five years.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 08.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.26% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 104.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.47%. Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 233 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.14% of the shares, which is about 4.28 million shares worth $145.58 million.

Skorpios Trust, with 7.00% or 3.27 million shares worth $179.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $98.51 million, making up 3.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $51.34 million, which represents about 3.22% of the total shares outstanding.