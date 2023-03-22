Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 5.24 million shares of the Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $123.69, and it changed around $5.29 or 4.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.31B. ABNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $179.09, offering almost -44.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $81.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.78% since then. We note from Airbnb Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.24 million.

Airbnb Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Airbnb Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 124.43 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.67% year-to-date, but still up 6.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is -6.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $98.00 and a high of $165.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Airbnb Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.13 percent over the past six months and at a 21.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 212.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Airbnb Inc. to make $1.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.53 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 91.50%.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of Airbnb Inc. shares, and 64.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.38%. Airbnb Inc. stock is held by 1,307 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.59% of the shares, which is about 22.26 million shares worth $2.34 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 4.75% or 18.93 million shares worth $1.99 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 16.29 million shares worth $1.39 billion, making up 4.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.71 million shares worth around $1.13 billion, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.