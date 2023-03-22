A Business Review Of Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $250.54M. BGRY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.12, offering almost -246.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.14% since then. We note from Berkshire Grey Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Berkshire Grey Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BGRY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Berkshire Grey Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Instantly BGRY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Tuesday, 03/21/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 97.05% year-to-date, but still up 11.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) is -16.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BGRY is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -110.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Berkshire Grey Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.80 percent over the past six months and at a 63.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Berkshire Grey Inc. to make $11.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.59 million and $5.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 101.90%.

Berkshire Grey Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

