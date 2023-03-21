Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -152.81% Decline

In the last trading session, 16.43 million shares of the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.24, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.17B. WBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.66, offering almost -94.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.06% since then. We note from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.54 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended WBD as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Instantly WBD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.89 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.21% year-to-date, but still up 1.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is -6.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBD is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -152.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.77 percent over the past six months and at a 141.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.82 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. to make $10.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.16 billion and $10.82 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 242.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.40%. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -348.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.50% per year for the next five years.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 28.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.22% of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, and 59.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.83%. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock is held by 1,689 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.77% of the shares, which is about 213.07 million shares worth $3.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.76% or 164.25 million shares worth $2.34 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 65.23 million shares worth $928.85 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 50.08 million shares worth around $713.13 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.