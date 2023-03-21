Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.85, and it changed around $1.18 or 3.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.12B. VTYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.25, offering almost -24.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.21% since then. We note from Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 687.22K.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VTYX as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.89 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) is -13.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTYX is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.71 percent over the past six months and at a 70.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -69.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.90% of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares, and 89.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.10%. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with venBio Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.85% of the shares, which is about 5.01 million shares worth $174.95 million.

Third Point, LLC, with 7.61% or 4.31 million shares worth $150.56 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.11 million shares worth $69.34 million, making up 3.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $25.89 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.