Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $10.00 In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around -$0.07 or -8.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.69M. VXRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.43, offering almost -664.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.82% since then. We note from Vaxart Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Vaxart Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VXRT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vaxart Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Instantly VXRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8100 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.16% year-to-date, but still down -11.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) is -27.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VXRT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1308.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -111.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Vaxart Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.61 percent over the past six months and at a -17.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -35.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $670k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vaxart Inc. to make $2.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $74k and $85k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 805.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2,723.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.45%.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of Vaxart Inc. shares, and 30.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.32%. Vaxart Inc. stock is held by 190 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.72% of the shares, which is about 14.07 million shares worth $30.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.94% or 9.11 million shares worth $19.87 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.02 million shares worth $8.77 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $2.92 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.