U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 7.35 million shares of the U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.97, and it changed around $4.47 or 298.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.86M. USX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.44, offering almost 8.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.55% since then. We note from U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 267.15K.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended USX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) trade information

Instantly USX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 298.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.0250 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 229.83% year-to-date, but still up 270.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) is 287.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.32, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -157.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USX is forecast to be at a low of $1.80 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 49.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 69.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) estimates and forecasts

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 133.20 percent over the past six months and at a 20.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $504.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. to make $525.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $517.19 million and $553.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.10%.

USX Dividends

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.29% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares, and 44.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.13%. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.46% of the shares, which is about 3.06 million shares worth $18.27 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with 7.63% or 2.75 million shares worth $16.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.92 million shares worth $11.47 million, making up 5.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $4.7 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.