TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $227.86M. TMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.89, offering almost -248.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.55% since then. We note from TMC the metals company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9000 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.32% year-to-date, but still down -4.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is -24.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMC is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -261.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -261.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

TMC the metals company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.89 percent over the past six months and at a 49.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.33% of TMC the metals company Inc. shares, and 11.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.99%. TMC the metals company Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Baird Financial Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.76% of the shares, which is about 2.03 million shares worth $2.13 million.

Ronit Capital LLP, with 0.65% or 1.71 million shares worth $1.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 100000.0 shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $98448.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.