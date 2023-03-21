The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.88 million shares of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.56, and it changed around $0.47 or 4.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.96B. GT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.69, offering almost -48.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.52% since then. We note from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.64 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.99% year-to-date, but still down -0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is -10.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.61 percent over the past six months and at a -27.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -116.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to make $5.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.91 billion and $5.21 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings are expected to increase by -75.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.25% per year for the next five years.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 08.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, and 82.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.30%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock is held by 520 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.47% of the shares, which is about 32.45 million shares worth $327.46 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.98% or 28.22 million shares worth $284.74 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.73 million shares worth $88.63 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.45 million shares worth around $85.25 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.