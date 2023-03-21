TFC Stock Forecast 2023: Truist Financial Corporation Remains Weak With A Upside Of 7.15%

In the last trading session, 26.54 million shares of the Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.91, and it changed around $0.35 or 1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.25B. TFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.10, offering almost -97.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.15% since then. We note from Truist Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.99 million.

Truist Financial Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended TFC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Truist Financial Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) trade information

Instantly TFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.19 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.17% year-to-date, but still down -4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is -35.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TFC is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Truist Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.09 percent over the past six months and at a -2.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Truist Financial Corporation to make $6.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.33 billion and $5.66 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%. Truist Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -1.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.29% per year for the next five years.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 6.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Truist Financial Corporation shares, and 75.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.63%. Truist Financial Corporation stock is held by 1,879 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.21% of the shares, which is about 122.32 million shares worth $3.78 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.96% or 92.39 million shares worth $2.86 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 39.53 million shares worth $1.22 billion, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 30.07 million shares worth around $929.41 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.