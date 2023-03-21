Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.43, and it changed around -$0.04 or -8.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.51M. SEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.75, offering almost -1934.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.33% since then. We note from Sono Group N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5900 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.11% year-to-date, but still down -24.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -49.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Sono Group N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.81 percent over the past six months and at a -31.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.40%.

Sono Group N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -31.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.23% per year for the next five years.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares, and 8.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.83%. Sono Group N.V. stock is held by 33 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.88% of the shares, which is about 3.52 million shares worth $8.93 million.

Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with 0.97% or 0.87 million shares worth $2.22 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares.