Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.48, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $572.55M. SVM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.11, offering almost -18.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.82% since then. We note from Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Instantly SVM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.57 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.74% year-to-date, but still up 9.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) is 12.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.87 day(s).

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.30 percent over the past six months and at a -55.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.60%. Silvercorp Metals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -34.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.31% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares, and 31.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.33%. Silvercorp Metals Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.73% of the shares, which is about 8.37 million shares worth $24.76 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.96% or 5.24 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.53 million shares worth $22.3 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held roughly 4.8 million shares worth around $14.2 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.