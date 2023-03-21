Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 8.26 million shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.36, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.22B. RBLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.88, offering almost -24.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.07% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.37 million.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.47 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.35% year-to-date, but still up 4.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is -0.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Roblox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.77 percent over the past six months and at a -18.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -108.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -63.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $881.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Roblox Corporation to make $745.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $770.12 million and $631.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.10%.

Roblox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -85.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.63% per year for the next five years.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.46% of Roblox Corporation shares, and 76.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.15%. Roblox Corporation stock is held by 806 institutions, with Altos Ventures Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 14.31% of the shares, which is about 78.66 million shares worth $2.82 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.29% or 40.05 million shares worth $1.44 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.94 million shares worth $320.51 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 8.05 million shares worth around $288.67 million, which represents about 1.47% of the total shares outstanding.