Risk-Taking Investors May Find Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.08, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.78B. RELY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.26, offering almost -1.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.58% since then. We note from Remitly Global Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) trade information

Instantly RELY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.32 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.44% year-to-date, but still up 6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) is 33.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.47 day(s).

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) estimates and forecasts

Remitly Global Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 47.79 percent over the past six months and at a 5.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $180.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Remitly Global Inc. to make $190.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $135.25 million and $136.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.90%.

RELY Dividends

Remitly Global Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.43% of Remitly Global Inc. shares, and 66.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.14%. Remitly Global Inc. stock is held by 194 institutions, with Naspers Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 21.88% of the shares, which is about 37.34 million shares worth $415.24 million.

Generation Investment Management LLP, with 6.49% or 11.08 million shares worth $123.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.02 million shares worth $33.63 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $29.57 million, which represents about 1.56% of the total shares outstanding.