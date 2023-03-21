Risk-Taking Investors May Find EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 2.22 million shares of the EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around $0.16 or 16.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.56M. EZGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.53, offering almost -30.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.38% since then. We note from EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 73410.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.42K.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Monday, 03/20/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 76.24% year-to-date, but still down -4.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) is -5.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 18.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.52% of EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares, and 0.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.35%. EZGO Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 25100.0 shares worth $10303.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.07% or 16658.0 shares worth $6838.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2944.0 shares worth $1162.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.